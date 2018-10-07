Eovaldi will start Game 3 of the ALDS against the Yankees on Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Eovaldi was originally in line to start a potential Game 4, but the Red Sox decided to make a switch to their rotation following Saturday's loss to New York. The right-hander produced a 1.35 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in the month of September, so he'll look to keep that going when he faces off with Luis Severino on Monday night.