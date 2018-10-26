Eovaldi will start Game 4 of the World Series against Los Angeles on Saturday, Sean McAdam of the BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

There's a slight chance that manager Alex Cora may wind up changing plans again, since he stated that Eovaldi will be available out of the bullpen Friday night should the Red Sox require his services with a late lead, per Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald. Initially, Eovaldo was slated to take the mound for Game 3, but Cora elected to utilize the hard-throwing right-hander as a bridge to closer Craig Kimbrel in each of the first two contests of this series.