Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tagged with loss vs. Rays
Eovaldi (5-6) surrendered six runs (five earned) on eight hits while striking out five over four innings as he took the loss Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Eovaldi got off to a rough start, allowing two runs in the first inning and three more in the third prior to being pulled from the ballgame. He tossed 65 of 89 pitches for strikes, so despite pounding the strike zone throughout his start, he didn't appear to have his best stuff. The 28-year-old will look to bounce back after an unsuccessful outing, as he lines up to face the White Sox on Saturday.
