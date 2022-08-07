Eovaldi allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out seven in six innings, taking a no-decision versus the Royals on Saturday.

Eovaldi gave up solo home runs to MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel as well as a two-run single to Bobby Witt. This was the second time in his last five starts Eovaldi has avoided walking a batter, though he's given up at least three runs in four of those outings. The mid-season slump has him at a 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 93:16 K:BB across 93.2 innings through 17 starts this year. The 32-year-old is projected for a home start against the Yankees next week.