Eovaldi allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old needed three more outs to qualify for the win, but he left in the fifth after starting the frame with a walk and a strikeout. Red Sox manager Alex Core probably regrets the decision to take him out, as the Boston bullpen gave up the lead with a homer in the next at-bat. One of those runs was charged to Eovaldi, but he didn't get saddled with the loss. Eovaldi wasn't great Tuesday, yielding two homers himself, but he's improved lately, posting a 3.38 ERA in his last three outings. He is 1-0 with a 5.81 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 52.2 innings this season. Eovaldi is scheduled to pitch next at home against the Giants on Tuesday.