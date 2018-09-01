Eovaldi (5-7) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs on three hits over two innings as the Red Sox fell 6-1 to the White Sox.

A rain delay of over two hours in the middle of the third inning ended Eovaldi's night after only 35 pitches (22 strikes), but the damage had already been done thanks to Yoan Moncada's two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Eovaldi will carry a 4.35 ERA into his next scheduled start Wednesday in Atlanta.