Eovaldi (shoulder) will play catch Saturday and throw a bullpen session Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Manager Alex Cora said in early September that Eovaldi wasn't progressing as quickly as hoped, but the right-hander threw a bullpen late last week and will throw off a mound once again Sunday. The team remains hopeful that Eovaldi will be able to return from the injured list this season, and his next steps will likely be determined based on how he feels early next week.
