Eovaldi (shoulder) will throw another live BP on Sunday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Eovaldi threw three innings of live batting practice Tuesday and will face hitters once again in a controlled environment this weekend. It's still possible that the right-hander requires a rehab assignment after Sunday's throwing session, and the Red Sox have emphasized that they don't intend to rush him back.
