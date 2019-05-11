Eovaldi threw from his knees Saturday for the second time since having stitches removed from his elbow, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi is in the early stages of his rehab work after undergoing surgery on his elbow April 23. He was expected to resume pitching six weeks out from the procedure, so he is still at least a few weeks away from being ready to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories