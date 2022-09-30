Eovaldi allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out three across 4.2 innings Thursday against Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision.

Eovaldi was activated from the injured list Thursday to make his first start since Aug. 12. He was limited to 72 pitches as a result and was largely effective, though he had only six swinging strikes. Eovaldi is projected to draw one more start this season, and he's maintained a 4.05 ERA with a 99:18 K:BB across 104.1 frames on the campaign.