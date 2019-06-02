Eovaldi (elbow) completed a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to throw a simulated game Tuesday in Kansas City, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

After completing a simulated game Friday, Eovaldi was expected to take it easy Sunday and just play catch, but he ended up throwing off the mound in what amounted to a more intense workout. The Red Sox haven't outlined a specific timeline for his return from arthroscopic elbow surgery, but based on where the right-hander is currently at in his throwing program, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe speculates that Eovaldi could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list as soon as June 15.