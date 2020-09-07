Eovaldi (calf) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reports.
Eovaldi came out of the bullpen session feeling well and has another bullpen scheduled for Wednesday in Philadelphia during the team's off day. There's a chance he comes off the injured list for the series against the Rays that begins Thursday or the next series against the Marlins.
