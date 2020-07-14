Eovaldi threw 66 pitches over four innings in his latest simulated game Tuesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander threw 44 of his 66 pitches for strikes. Four innings is the same amount he threw in his prior outing, though he may have thrown more inside (out of the view of reporters) Tuesday after his outdoor work was cut short by rain. In any case, it appears as though he'll be able to handle something close to a full workload in his first start of the year, which will likely come on against the Orioles on Opening Day due to the absences of Chris Sale (elbow) and Eduardo Rodriguez (illness).
