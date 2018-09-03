Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws short scoreless outing
Eovaldi lasted just 3.1 innings Monday against the Braves but did not allow a run, giving up two hits and four walks while striking out four. He did not factor into the decision.
The Braves ultimately couldn't get to Eovaldi, but he labored significantly throughout his start, requiring 86 pitches to record just 10 outs. After an excellent start to his Boston career, Eovaldi has now made three straight starts of no more than four innings. He's average just 3.7 innings over his last six appearances. It's unclear whether or not the Red Sox will keep faith with him, as they have two off days in the next seven days and Chris Sale potentially returning from his shoulder injury.
