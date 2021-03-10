Eovaldi pitched a three-inning simulated game Tuesday, Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reports. He allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out four.
Abraham believes Evoladi was squeezed on one call, which could have turned one of the walks into a strikeout. Evoladi had been scheduled to start Saturday, but it was pushed back due to personal reasons. This outing serves as his second spring start.
