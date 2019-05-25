Eovaldi (elbow) threw a successful bullpen session Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in late April. His next step will be either a simulated game or a rehab assignment. His initial six-week timeline would have him returning in the first week of June, though he may be slightly behind that schedule if he requires multiple rehab outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories