Eovaldi (shoulder) threw three innings of live batting practice Tuesday, the Red Sox' official site reports. "Yeah, he went three [innings]. That's a good sign," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "Now we'll just have to wait and see how he reacts to it and we'll decide what we're going to do."

Cora indicated the goal was for Eovaldi to pitch two innings, but the right-hander felt good and kept pitching. Once he's evaluated Wednesday, Eovaldi could make a rehab start in the minors as early as this weekend.