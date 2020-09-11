Eovaldi (calf) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Eovaldi was able to throw without feeling discomfort in his leg, putting him in line to return this weekend. The Red Sox are targeting a start Saturday, though it would like be a short outing.
