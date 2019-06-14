Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: To resume throwing shortly
Eovaldi (elbow) could resume throwing either Sunday or Monday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Eovaldi's last bullpen session was canceled after he experienced biceps tendinitis, but he's reportedly feeling better and is set to throw again within the next few days. How he feels during his upcoming throwing session will likely determine the next steps in his recovery process.
