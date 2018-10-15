Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: To start Game 3 of ALCS
Eovaldi will start Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Eovaldi put together a quality outing in his first start of the postseason, tossing seven innings while allowing one run and punching out five. With the series tied 1-1, manager Alex Cora will hand Eovaldi the ball in Houston against a stacked Astros lineup.
