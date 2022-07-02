Eovaldi (back) threw 35 pitches during a bullpen session Saturday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Eovaldi landed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation June 12 and was initially optimistic that he'd require a minimal absence. Although he made slow progress early in his recovery, he's thrown two bullpen sessions in the last four days and should continue to ramp up his workload in the near future. It's not yet clear when he'll be cleared to return or whether he'll require a rehab assignment.
