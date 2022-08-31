Eovadli (shoulder) threw another bullpen session Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The veteran right-hander returned to the mound with a 25-pitch session Friday, and he continued his throwing program Monday with another bullpen session. Eovaldi landed on the shelf Aug. 23 with right shoulder inflammation, but his quick return to mound work is a strong indication it won't be a lengthy absence.
