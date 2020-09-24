Eovaldi (4-2) pitched six shutout innings, allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out eight in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Eovaldi was locked in during this start, and the Red Sox offense gave him plenty of breathing room. The right-hander didn't allow a run over his last 11 innings this season. He finishes the season with a 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:7 K:BB across 48.1 innings.