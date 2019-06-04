Eovaldi (elbow) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi tossed 37 warmup pitches, followed by two simulated innings (20 and 16 pitches) for a grand total of 73 pitches on the day. There's been no word of any setbacks to this point, so he'll likely continue to build up his pitch count as he inches closer to a return, which could come in mid-June.

