Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tosses successful sim game
Eovaldi (elbow) threw a simulated game Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Eovaldi tossed 37 warmup pitches, followed by two simulated innings (20 and 16 pitches) for a grand total of 73 pitches on the day. There's been no word of any setbacks to this point, so he'll likely continue to build up his pitch count as he inches closer to a return, which could come in mid-June.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fares well in sim game•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Simulated game set for Friday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Simulated game on tap•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws successful bullpen•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tossing another bullpen Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...