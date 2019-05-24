Eovaldi (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi tossed a 35-pitch side session Tuesday without issue, and he'll throw another Saturday before likely moving on to a simulated game or a rehab assignment. A timetable for his activation from the injured list isn't quite set in stone just yet, but he's looking at a return in early-to-mid-June if all goes according to plan.

