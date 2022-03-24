Eovaldi did not allow hit or walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring training game against Minnesota.

Eovaldi increased his innings count in what was a dominant Grapefruit League performance against several Twins regulars. He was dominant for two innings of his first spring start before tiring in the third. There's time remaining for two more starts, so Eovaldi should be ready for five or six innings on Opening Day. Over seven spring innings, the right-hander has allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks.