Eovaldi did not allow hit or walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring training game against Minnesota.
Eovaldi increased his innings count in what was a dominant Grapefruit League performance against several Twins regulars. He was dominant for two innings of his first spring start before tiring in the third. There's time remaining for two more starts, so Eovaldi should be ready for five or six innings on Opening Day. Over seven spring innings, the right-hander has allowed two runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Works three innings Friday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Tapped for Friday's start•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Fans four in loss•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Still available for Game 6•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Takes loss in Game 4•