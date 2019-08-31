Eovaldi allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over four innings. He did not factor in the decision Friday versus the Angels.

Eovaldi pitched well for the second straight start, but he was long gone by the time the Red Sox secured a 7-6 win after 15 innings. He threw 81 pitches (54 strikes), working a little deeper into the game as he gradually returns to form after an elbow injury. The right-hander carries a 6.23 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 43.1 innings. He is scheduled to face the Twins on Thursday for his next start.