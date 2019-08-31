Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Whiffs eight in no-decision
Eovaldi allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over four innings. He did not factor in the decision Friday versus the Angels.
Eovaldi pitched well for the second straight start, but he was long gone by the time the Red Sox secured a 7-6 win after 15 innings. He threw 81 pitches (54 strikes), working a little deeper into the game as he gradually returns to form after an elbow injury. The right-hander carries a 6.23 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 43.1 innings. He is scheduled to face the Twins on Thursday for his next start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Quick hook in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Struggles in first start since May•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Will have pitch limit Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Could start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Needed for relief Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Could start over weekend•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....