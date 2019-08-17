Eovaldi is expected to throw 60 pitches when he starts Sunday against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora confirmed Eolvadi will start Sunday if the Red Sox didn't need him in relief Friday -- they didn't -- so he looks like a go for Sunday. The 60-pitch limit means he's unlikely to go long enough to pitch the five innings needed to qualify for a win.