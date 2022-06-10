Eovaldi (hip) will make his next start, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. He's tentatively slated to start Tuesday at home against Oakland.

Eovaldi experienced hip tightness during his previous and was pulled after five innings. Boston manager Alex Cora expressed little concern following the game but acknowledged the condition may have played a role in his reduced velocity. "He's doing OK," Cora said. "Obviously it wasn't perfect yesterday. Plaw (Kevin Plawecki) noticed it right away with the velo. So he had to actually quote-unquote pitch. It wasn't the usual 98, 99. So he used his secondary pitches and we expect him to make his next start." The Red Sox have a day off Monday, which builds an extra day of rest into Eovaldi's schedule.