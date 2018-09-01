Eovaldi will make his next start Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Eovaldi will pitch on three days rest after throwing just 35 pitches in a rain-shortened outing Friday. That means he could get two starts next week -- pending the status of starters David Price (wrist) and Chris Sale (shoulder) -- but fantasy owners should know he has an 8.05 ERA (17 ER, 19 IP) over his last five starts. Manager Alex Cora suggested Eovaldi is throwing too many strikes and is missing location, particularly when he gets two strikes on a hitter. "He doesn't walk people. The strike percentage is way up there," Cora said. "Maybe we're throwing too many strikes. Sometimes they fall into that. They're so aggressive in the strike zone and they trust their stuff that they leave pitches in the zone with two strikes instead of pitching to the edges."