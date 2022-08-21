Manager Alex Cora said Eovaldi (shoulder/neck) won't be available to start Tuesday's home game against the Blue Jays as the Red Sox had hoped, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi was scratched ahead of his most recent scheduled start last Thursday in Pittsburgh after he experienced soreness in his neck and shoulder area. At the time, Eovaldi's scratch was viewed as mostly precautionary, but Cora relayed that the right-hander hasn't responded to treatment as well as the Red Sox had hoped over the past few days. Cora noted that an IL stint could be on the table for Eovaldi, but the team may wait until after Monday's off day before officially deciding on his status.