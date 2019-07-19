Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Won't walk right into closer job
Eovaldi (elbow) won't necessarily be handed the closer role immediately upon being activated from the 60-day injured list Saturday, contrary to previous reports, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Reports from early July suggested that Eovaldi would be the Red Sox's closer once healthy, but those reports may have been premature. Manager Alex Cora has no plans to name a closer but acknowledged that Brandon Workman effectively has the role for now. Eovaldi could still win the job at some point, but don't expect him to be handed the majority of save chances right away.
