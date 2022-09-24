Eovaldi (shoulder) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking four in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Friday, the Red Sox's official site reports.

Eovaldi threw 57 pitches (35 strikes) Friday after a 65-pitch simulated game to start the week. That puts him in line for a potential start in the majors before the season's end. The Red Sox will decide this weekend whether Eovaldi's next start will be for Boston. The right-hander last pitched for the Red Sox on Aug. 12.