Eovaldi (shoulder) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking four in a rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Friday, the Red Sox's official site reports.
Eovaldi threw 57 pitches (35 strikes) Friday after a 65-pitch simulated game to start the week. That puts him in line for a potential start in the majors before the season's end. The Red Sox will decide this weekend whether Eovaldi's next start will be for Boston. The right-hander last pitched for the Red Sox on Aug. 12.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Rehab outing set•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Builds up to 65 pitches•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throwing another live BP•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throws three innings of live BP•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Advances to live BP•
-
Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Throwing another bullpen Sunday•