Eovaldi allowed six runs on eight hits, including three home runs, over five innings during a no-decision against the Mariners on Friday.

The ball was jumping off the Mariners bats early, and three left the yard. Even with his electric stuff, Eovaldi wasn't keeping hitters off balance Friday, as he posted just seven swinging strikes. While he pitched extremely well in the postseason, owners should keep in mind that Eovaldi struggled at times during the regular year in 2018, posting a 6-7 record and 3.81 ERA with 101 strikeouts in 111 innings. Although home runs have never really been a problem for Eovaldi in the past, he does tend to be inconsistent.