The Red Sox have selected Hickey with the 136th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Though Boston is billing Hickey as a catcher, the 21-year-old's future behind the dish is murky due to his shaky framing and lack of athleticism. Whether he sticks at catcher or is moved to the corner outfield, Hickey's bat will unquestionably determine his advancement through the farm system. As a sophomore at Florida in 2021, Hickey trimmed down his strikeout rate while racking up walks at a prolific rate and showcasing above-average pop.