Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Short-lived hero
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lowe started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Baltimore.
Lowe endeared himself to the Fenway Faithful by launching a game-tying, two-run home in the bottom of the ninth inning to set up extra innings. The heroism, however, was short-lived, as the Red Sox subsequently failed to produce a run on bases-loaded situations later in the ninth, and then again in the 10th. It total, the Red Sox were 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Lowe's served as a pinch hitter and DH since being added to the roster Monday. Eventually, he's expected to become the primary first baseman against right-handers.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Makes Boston debut•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Available, but not starting Monday•
-
Red Sox's Nathaniel Lowe: Headed to Boston•
-
Nathaniel Lowe: Released by Washington•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Dropped from 40-man•
-
Nationals' Nathaniel Lowe: Ends power outage with grand slam•