The Red Sox have selected Zanetello with the 50th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Not many players in this class have five-tool potential, but Zanetello is one of them. A 6-foot-2, 180-pound high school shortstop from Missouri, Zanetello has good bat speed and should grow into at least above-average raw power. He is generally seen as a plus runner, but it's possible he could slow down as he fills out his frame. The right-handed hitter commands the strike zone well for his age. He might eventually get a look in center field or at third base, but should be sent out as a shortstop.