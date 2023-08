Single-A Salem placed Zanetello on its 7-day injured list Saturday with an unspecified injury.

The No. 50 overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Zanetello had earned a call-up from the rookie-level Florida Complex League last Wednesday and then made his debut for Salem on Thursday before being placed on the IL two days later. The 18-year-old shortstop slashed .158/.319/.237 in 47 plate appearances between the two affiliates in his first 13 games in the professional ranks.