The Red Sox reinstated Burdi (hip) from the injured list Saturday and optioned him to Triple-A Worcester.

A bruised foot caused Burdi to land on the injured list June 3, but a hip injury suffered at Worcester caused him to move to the 60-day IL. He'll now come off the IL following a minimum-length stay, though the Red Sox will keep him in the minors for the time being. The 32-year-old has thrown 5.1 shutout innings for Boston this season and sports a 1.23 ERA through 22 Triple-A frames.