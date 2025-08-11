Red Sox's Nick Burdi: Set to lose 40-man spot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox will designate Burdi for assignment Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The transaction will free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of left-hander Jovani Moran, who will be called up from Triple-A Worcester. Burdi has allowed two runs with a 4:3 K:BB over three innings at Worcester since returning from a hip injury. The righty reliever has pitched well this season when healthy, so he could receive interest via trade or waivers.
