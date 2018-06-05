Red Sox's Nick Decker: Lands with Red Sox in second round
The Red Sox have selected Decker with the 64th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A power-over-hit prep outfielder from New Jersey, Decker plays with his hair on fire at times, which could allow him to make the most of his otherwise average to fringe-average tools. Loud raw power is the left-handed hitter's calling card, as he may profile best in left field and could struggle to hit for a decent average. At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, he is physically mature, and his 50-grade speed will likely tick down in the coming years.
