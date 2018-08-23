Red Sox's Nick Decker: Resumes swinging bat
Decker (wrist) has resumed swinging a bat and may play with the Red Sox's Gulf Coast League Rookie-level club in the near future, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Decker suffered the injury during an at-bat with the Gulf Coast League team earlier this summer. He was picked by the organization in the second round of the 2018 first-year player draft and appears to be nearing a return to action.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Latest top-200 rankings
Want to see what Scott White expects for the rest of the season? Here's his top-200 for H2H...
-
Waivers: Add two guys off DL
Heath Cummings has a pair of rookies and two players coming off the disabled list that will...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...