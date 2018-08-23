Red Sox's Nick Decker: Resumes swinging bat

Decker (wrist) has resumed swinging a bat and may play with the Red Sox's Gulf Coast League Rookie-level club in the near future, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Decker suffered the injury during an at-bat with the Gulf Coast League team earlier this summer. He was picked by the organization in the second round of the 2018 first-year player draft and appears to be nearing a return to action.

