Pivetta signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Pivetta receives a $2.15 million salary increase in his final year of team control. The 30-year-old recorded a 4.04 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 183:50 K:BB across 142.2 innings last season -- easily his best statline since joining the Red Sox in 2020.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Brilliant in 10th win•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Impressive in unlucky no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Logs quality start•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Stuck with loss despite 10 Ks•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Starting Tuesday's matinee•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Moving into rotation•