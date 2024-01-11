Pivetta signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Red Sox on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Pivetta receives a $2.15 million salary increase in his final year of team control. The 30-year-old recorded a 4.04 ERA and 1.12 WHIP with a 183:50 K:BB across 142.2 innings last season -- easily his best statline since joining the Red Sox in 2020.