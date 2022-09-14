Pivetta did not factor into the decision Tuesday's extra-inning loss against the Yankees, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Pivetta threw four clean innings but was damaged by the home run. He allowed a two-run shot off the bat of Marwin Gonzalez in the third and a solo homer from Aaron Judge in the sixth before he was pulled with one out and two runners on base. Pivetta has been inconsistent this season as he has surrendered three or more runs in 13 of his 29 starts, including five starts of five or more runs, but he still owns a manageable 4.29 ERA through 160.2 innings.