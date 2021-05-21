Pivetta did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 8-7 win over the Blue Jays. He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings.

Pivetta, who entered the game 5-0 with a 3.16 ERA, wasn't at his best but pitched better than the line indicated. The Red Sox committed three errors, and the Blue Jays didn't hit many hard balls off him. It was the second straight no-decision for the right-hander, who is next scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Atlanta at Fenway Park.