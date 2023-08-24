Pivetta improved to 9-6 while retiring two of the batters he faced via strikeout and walking the other in Boston's 7-5 win over Houston in 10 innings.
Pivetta had covered no more than four innings in any of his last six outings while serving as either a starter or a bulk reliever, but he ended up pitching in a high-leverage spot Wednesday after closer Kenley Jansen exited a 4-4 game in the bottom of the ninth with a hamstring injury. Pivetta came on to replace Jansen and recorded the final two outs of the frame to send the game to extras, with the right-hander picking up the win after Boston scored three runs in the top of the 10th. With the Red Sox returning Tanner Houck from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and inserting him into the rotation, Pivetta's run as a starting pitcher looks like it could be over for the time being.
