The Red Sox reinstated Pivetta from the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday.
Minutes after manager Alex Cora told the media that he was hopeful Pivetta would feel well enough to start Friday's game against the Angels, the Red Sox activated the right-hander. Now in the clear after experiencing some adverse effects from his second vaccine shot earlier this week, Pivetta should face few limitations, if any, during Friday's outing. Boston optioned reliever Eduard Bazardo to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.