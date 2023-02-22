Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Pivetta (illness) won't pitch for the Canadian team during the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Pivetta contracted COVID-19 last week, and while he reported back to camp Tuesday and completed a throwing session, he hasn't bounced back from the illness quite as swiftly as he had hoped. Since he apparently wasn't convinced that he would be in top form by the time Canada begins playing in games, Pivetta will instead stick around at Red Sox camp and advance through a throwing program at a more comfortable pace. Though Pivetta's slow recovery from the illness is expected to delay his entry into the Grapefruit League pitching schedule, he still looks like a good bet to get built up in time for Opening Day.