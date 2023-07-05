Red Sox manager Alex Cora said they are building up Pivetta's pitch count ahead of a potential start Sunday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

With Garrett Whitlock (elbow) joining Chris Sale (scapula) and Tanner Houck (facial fracture) on the injured list this week, the Red Sox are limited in the rotation. Pivetta has been a revelation since moving from the rotation to the bullpen in May, and Cora has been reluctant to use him as a starter, feeling his pitch mix plays better in relief. At this point, however, the Red Sox need bulk innings, and keeping Pivetta in the bullpen is a luxury.