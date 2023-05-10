Pivetta (2-3) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings as the Red Sox were downed 9-3 by Atlanta. He struck out two.

The right-handed also hit a batter and uncorked a wild pitch in an erratic outing that saw him throw only 52 of 90 pitches for strikes. Pivetta has served up at least one homer and given up at least three earned runs in five straight starts, leaving him with a 6.23 ERA and 1.47 WHIP on the season. With James Paxton (hamstring) set to join the rotation this weekend, someone from the group of Pivetta, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello figures to lose their spot, but it's not yet clear what Boston's plans are for its staff. Pivetta is the only one of the three who doesn't have minor-league options remaining, however, so despite his struggles he likely isn't going anywhere.